Fake pensioners’ racket in Odisha unearthed by viral video

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A video that went viral on social media has exposed pension being disbursed to fake beneficiaries in Jagatsinghpur district. The video showed one Jogeswer Das, along with panchayat executive officer (PEO) Rohit Kumar Nayak falsifying thumb impressions to disburse old-age and widow pensions of beneficiaries who are either dead or absent.

The video was circulated by a scribe Jyotiranjan Parida. Once it went viral, Das, along with his associates, threatened Parida with dire consequences. Parida then lodged a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police station against Das and Nayak.

“After receiving the complaint, we have registered a case against the accused persons under sections 294, 506 and 120 B of IPC and investigation is on,” said IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajani Kant Mishra. BDO of Jagatsinghpur block Sagar Nanda informed that the department has sought explanation from the PEO and also directed the panchayat officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The total number of social security pension holders including old-age pension, widow pension and disability pension in the district is pegged at 1.34 lakh. In the past, dead beneficiaries were released pension for two to three years in Khairang panchayat, resulting in suspension of then PEO Meghamala Sahoo. PEO of Gopalpur panchayat under Tirtol block Himansu Nayak faced similar action last year.

