STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fake pensioners’ racket in Odisha unearthed by viral video

A video that went viral on social media has exposed pension being disbursed to fake beneficiaries in Jagatsinghpur district. 

Published: 25th February 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A video that went viral on social media has exposed pension being disbursed to fake beneficiaries in Jagatsinghpur district.  The video showed one Jogeswer Das, along with panchayat executive officer (PEO) Rohit Kumar Nayak falsifying thumb impressions to disburse old-age and widow pensions of beneficiaries who are either dead or absent.

The video was circulated by a scribe Jyotiranjan Parida. Once it went viral, Das, along with his associates, threatened Parida with dire consequences. Parida then lodged a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police station against Das and Nayak. 

“After receiving the complaint, we have registered a case against the accused persons under sections 294, 506 and 120 B of IPC and investigation is on,” said IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajani Kant Mishra. BDO of Jagatsinghpur block Sagar Nanda informed that the department has sought explanation from the PEO and also directed the panchayat officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter. 

The total number of social security pension holders including old-age pension, widow pension and disability pension in the district is pegged at 1.34 lakh. In the past, dead beneficiaries were released pension for two to three years in Khairang panchayat, resulting in suspension of then PEO Meghamala Sahoo. PEO of Gopalpur panchayat under Tirtol block Himansu Nayak faced similar action last year. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jogeswer Das Odisha pensioners
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp