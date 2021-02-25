STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha collectors put out heatwave alert

Round the clock control rooms will be opened at the State level and the district level during the period of heatwave. 

Published: 25th February 2021 09:00 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the summer fast approaching, the State government on Wednesday asked the districts to remain prepared and initiate precautionary measures to tackle heatwave situation.

Issuing a set of guidelines, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked the Collectors to take advance steps to identify water scarcity pockets and prepare action plan for ensuring supply of drinking water through tankers. While the Water Resources department will take steps to release water through canals from reservoirs depending on the requirement, the district administrations have been directed to respond to reports of water scarcity immediately.

In case educational institutions remain open, the officials have to take extra care to ensure availability of drinking water in all schools and colleges. Maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems needs to start immediately and the tube wells inside the school campus be repaired to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, the SRC instructed.As per the guidelines, sufficient ORS will be kept in schools and colleges for students and staff. Anganwadi centres will remain open in morning hours only.

All public transport vehicles will have to carry sufficient potable water and ORS packets for passengers and staff. The timings of non-air conditioned public transport services will be rescheduled during severe heatwave conditions.The districts have also been asked to reschedule the timing for engagement of labourers at work sites and depute officers to verify and ensure necessary arrangements in medical institutions, schools, colleges and anganwadi centres.

In case of reports regarding death of a person due to sunstroke, Collectors will conduct immediate joint enquiry by the local revenue office like Tehsildar or Additional Tehsildar or any other revenue officer in urban areas and the local medical officer.Round the clock control rooms will be opened at the State level and the district level during the period of heatwave. 

