Odisha's Mahalaxmi temple repair from March

By Express News Service

PURI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would carry out repairs in Mahalaxmi temple located on the Srimandir complex from March this year. This was informed to the assessment and peripheral development meeting of Sri Jagannath temple on Wednesday.

There were leakages in the temple roof while water seepage was reported during rains. The ASI Superintendent also informed that the ongoing de-plastering work of Meghanada Prachir would be completed soon.

Administrator (Development) Ajay Kumar Jena said, CCTVs would be reinstalled in the temple compound. Around `80 lakh has been paid to the State Police Housing Corporation to reinstall the cameras. The CCTV cameras and solar panels installed in the temple complex suffered extensive damage during cyclone Fani in 2019.

The meeting discussed 22-point charters including health and hygiene in the temple complex, peripheral development, drinking water, luggage room, shoe and mobile phone stand and toilets for devotees. Jena informed that the meeting was attended by public health, municipality, works, Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC), IDCO and Energy department officials. It was decided that the members will meet every Tuesday to assess the progress of work.

