Prime accused in Hadia murder case held

Santanu narrated the whole incident and led the police team to the place where the weapons were concealed.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

While Santanu was arrested and forwarded to court, Deepak is still absconding.

While Santanu was arrested and forwarded to court, Deepak is still absconding.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in the murder of notorious criminal and liquor don Prakash Behera alias Hadia last year. The accused has been identified as Santanu Mallick (26) of Shivaji Nagar under Bidanasi police limits. 

DCP Prateek Singh said Santanu along with his elder brother Deepak had killed 45-year-old Hadia over previous enmity near Shivaji Nagar on September 3, 2020. While Santanu was arrested and forwarded to court, Deepak is still absconding.

During investigation, it was ascertained that one Gobind Mallick had a quarrel with Hadia over a personal dispute. Following which, Hadia assaulted Gobind. When Gobind’s friend Deepak protested, Hadia also assaulted him. 

Deepak went back home and sought his brother Santanu’s help for revenge. The brother duo then went to Hadia’s shop with a bhujali and a steel pipe. When the shop worker couldn’t reveal the whereabouts of Hadia, he was also assaulted. 

Later, they found Hadia sitting in front of a shop at the opposite side of Shivaji Nagar on Ring Road and attacked him. Hadia died on way to hospital.After the incident, the duo immediately changed their blood-stained clothes, hid the weapons of offence and fled by hiring an auto-rickshaw to their relatives’ houses in Badamba and Angul.

Later, Santanu separated and went to Hyderabad. Acting on a tip off that Santanu has returned from Hyderabad, Bidanasi police conducted a raid and arrested him from Shivaji Nagar. Santanu narrated the whole incident and led the police team to the place where the weapons were concealed. Efforts are on to nab Deepak, the DCP added.

