ASTHA holds Yugma to integrate education with spiritualism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national-level oratory contest ‘Yugma’ was organised at ASTHA School of Management recently to integrate education with spiritualism and recognise young talents with elated intellect, competencies and conscience.

Yugma was an innovative contest that not only tested the social and articulatory skills of progressive youths but also evaluated their creative and sublime thoughts. The all-India level contest attempted to unite the youths across the nation through the guiding philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and the Mother.

Eminent academician, preacher and divine practitioner Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty blessed the congregation at Yugma-2021 as the supreme mentor. Dean and Principal of Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital in Puri Dr Biranchi Narayan Mohapatra inaugurated the contest in the presence of chief mentor Bhagirathi Mohapatra and secretary of ASTHA Dr Bankim Mohanty. ASTHA principal Dr Sharmila Subramanian illuminated the young minds in her keynote address during the inaugural ceremony.

Around 80 students from 50 universities and institutes participated in the contest. Subhashri Subhadarsini of Hi-Tech Medical College won the Yugma trophy and received a cash prize of `25,000 from ASTHA chairman Bijaya Kumar Patra and trustee Santosh Kumar Jena. Sabya Sarangi of SCBMCH was the first runner-up and received a cash prize of `15,000.

