STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bharat Bandh: Shops down shutters, buses stay off roads in Odisha

However, government offices and services of banks, petrol pumps, and public transport including auto-rickshaws and Mo Bus remained unaffected in Bhubaneswar and other places on the day.

Published: 26th February 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party workers stage a protest against rising fuel prices, in front of the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commercial establishments across the State downed their shutters on Friday in view of the Bharat Vyapar Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) over GST, fuel price hike and e-way bill.
In the Capital city, while shops remained closed throughout the day, government offices, banks, fuel filling stations and public transport services were unaffected.

Around 40,000 trade associations in the country had extended their support to the bandh and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) also backed the strike. However, passengers faced a tough time as private buses remained off the roads to protest the rising fuel price.

Sources in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said the entire trading community in Odisha supported the bandh. “The bandh was peaceful and total. All the commercial centres, retails shops and hawkers supported the strike. The trading community has been opposing the GST,” said CITU State president Janardan Pati.

In Cuttack, around 1,200 traders took out a bike rally from Malgodown and reached Collectorate. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister through Collector demanding to review the GST structure. At Sundargarh, members of the district unit of CAIT with support of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry and CITU marched in a protest from Bisra Square to Uditnagar.  

Addressing the protestors, CAIT’s national vice-president Brij Mohan Agarwal said arbitrary regulations and frequent changes in the GST along with imposition of penalties (GST) are causing untenable inconveniences and harassment for the traders and business firms. 

Similarly in Jharsuguda, vehicular movement along with all commercial markets of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhbahal and Banharpali area remained closed. The agitators shut down MCL’s Ib Valley, Lakhanpur, and Orient Area general manager offices. However, there was no impact on production.

In Koraput district, normal life was crippled due to the bandh. Members of Jeypore Chamber of Commerce took out a rally in Jeypore town protesting the GST. Police said the bandh remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported in any part of the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat bandh Odisha bandh CAIT Fuel price hike R-Way bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp