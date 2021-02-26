STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre to amend MMDR Act to expedite mines auction in Odisha

Ministry proposes to take over auction from states for seamless supply

Published: 26th February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha mines

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With state governments developing cold feet about auctioning of explored non-coal mineral blocks post Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has proposed to tweak the rules to take over state’s power to conduct auction where the going is getting tough.

Proposing further amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Ministry of Mines has justified the move of taking over the auction of minerals from the state governments to maintain a seamless supply of minerals for metal-based industries.“It is proposed to provide the power to Central government to conduct the auction in cases where the states face challenges or fails to conduct the auction,” said a note on supplementary for amendment of MMDR Act.

“In cases where the Central government auctions the blocks, the revenue in respect of such blocks will accrue to the state government only,” the Ministry assured.The Ministry felt the necessity to go for further reforms as only seven out of 143 mineral blocks, geological reports which have been handed over to the states by Central exploration agencies since 2015, have been auctioned.

Even as mining leases of 334 blocks expired on March 31, 2020, of which 46 were working mines, only 28 blocks have been auctioned. This is despite constant hammering of the Centre to the mineral bearing states to go for early auction of these blocks ensuring continuity in the production of minerals so as to maintain the demand-supply chain. 

Odisha topped the list having 166 mines whose leases have lapsed. The State government has granted leases to 745 mines out of which only 166 are working while 122 mines are non-working mines. Operation of 114 mines have been discontinued temporarily.After the amendment of the MMDR Act in 2015, 103 mineral blocks were auctioned in the country out of which 31 were from Odisha. 

While the first quarter of the current fiscal was a complete wash-out due to the pandemic, sources in the mining sector said the State government is not keen to go for auction of its mines out of apprehension that the bids may not get good response since a majority of the earlier auctioned mines are yet to be made operational due to various issues.

The Ministry justified changes in the auction rules stating “to ensure continuous supply of minerals in the country more number of mineral blocks are required to be brought under auction on regular basis.” Any delay in auction will have substantial impact on the availability as well as prices of minerals, the note said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMRDA mines auction 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp