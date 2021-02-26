Land dispute: Orissa High Court puts ball in government’s court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has left it to the State government to reconsider and take a decision whether the land made available at Mangalaghat in Puri for Janmashtami celebrations is sufficient.Jamuna Gadhua Buda O Nanda Utsav Surakshya Samiti had sought intervention against diversion of communal land for construction of a centralised kitchen which will be operated by an NGO implementing the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme in government schools in Puri district. The land has been venue for age-old Janmashtami related celebrations, the Samiti claimed.

However, the government in an affidavit claimed that the 4.190 acre patch is not communal land. The entire area has not been taken up for construction of centralised kitchen. Only 1.650 acre will be utilised for construction of kitchen, parking and movement of vehicles for smooth supply of MDM to 409 schools of the district. An area of 0.650 acre has been left for congregation of people during the annual festival, the government had clarified in the affidavit.

Disposing of the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said the Court is of the view that in a matter of this nature, the scope of judicial review is limited. In the light of the averments in the government’s affidavit dated February 15, 2021 to the effect that nowhere in the revenue records it is mentioned that the land is reserved for a communal purpose, the question whether the plot in question is for a communal purpose is itself disputed”.

“Further, it is not for the Court to determine whether the land made available for holding the festival, even after construction of a common kitchen, is sufficient”, the bench observed in its February 18 order, a copy of which was available on Thursday.

Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija referred to Section 3 of the Orissa Government Land Settlement Act, 1962 which permits the government to de-reserve any plot for communal purposes. The Court also asked the petitioner to make another detailed representation before the government within 10 days from the order seeking an alternative site.