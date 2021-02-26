STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Girl with hands, legs tied rescued from house on fire

A relative of girl alleged that four persons including a woman attempted to set the girl on fire by pouring kerosene on her.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A fire personnel dousing flames at the house in Cuttack

A fire personnel dousing flames at the house in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a horrific incident, miscreants allegedly tried to murder a 17-year-old girl by tying her up inside her home and setting the house ablaze at Mansinghpatna under Lalbag police limits on Thursday.The girl was rescued by locals who rushed to the house on seeing the fire. Both her hands and legs were found tied. She had sustained critical burn injuries after being trapped in flames and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is stated to be serious.

The girl from Tirtol locality in Jagatsinghpur district was pursuing a +2 second-year science course in a city-based college. She has been staying with her parent and younger brother in a rented house at Mansinghpatna for the last one year. While her father is an auto-rickshaw driver and mother a housewife, her younger brother is studying Class IX in a local school. 

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when she was alone inside the house. Owner of the house Sudarsan Jethi noticed smoke emanating from the room and raised an alarm. “I rushed to the spot and found the girl lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied up in the blaze inside the room. I immediately dragged her outside,” he said.

Later, a fire personnel team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. A relative of girl alleged that four persons including a woman attempted to set the girl on fire by pouring kerosene on her. The attackers had injected her with some sedatives before attempting to kill her by setting the house on fire.

Sources said the girl had lodged a complaint with Lalbag police about her photograph that had gone viral in social media around a fortnight back. While the investigation was on, the victim was getting threats from different people on social media, they alleged. 

While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police have launched an investigation. “The girl’s parents are being questioned. Once the girl recovers, we will take her statement and probe accordingly,” said a senior police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha fire odisha murder Odisha girl on fire
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp