Odisha: Rape accused ties knot with victim inside jail

CUTTACK: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) on Thursday tied the knot with the girl he had raped. Rajesh Singh alias Pittar (23), who is in jail on charges of rape, married Maju Chatar (18) inside Choudwar Circle Jail. The marriage was solemnized by Jail Superintendent Kulamani Behera in the presence of families and relatives from both sides.

Three years back when Manju was studying in Class IX, she fell in love with Pittar of Oringabadi village under Gurudijhatia policy limits. Pittar then promised to marry her and kept physical relation with her. When Manju conceived, she disclosed their relationship before her family members and insisted on marrying Pittar.

However, Pittar refused to marry her. Even a village meeting convened by the Manju’s family to resolve the issue did not yield any result. Following which, they lodged a complaint against Pittar with Gurudijhatia police and he was arrested.

During the trial of the case in the court of ADJ-cum-Special Court under POCSO Act, Pittar repented for his misdeed and agreed to marry Manju. Later, the Court and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services permitted to solemnise the marriage between the UTP and the girl.

On Wednesday, the Jail Superintendent requested Udhhar Foundation, a nodal NGO of Tangi-Choudwar block, to make necessary arrangement. After solemnisation of the marriage, Pittar was sent back to his cell while his family members took Manju and her three-month-old son to their house.