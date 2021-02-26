Odisha: Sukinda chromite valley workers seek hospital in Kaliapani area

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Hundreds of miners of Sukinda chromite valley, gathered under the aegis of Khani Surakshya Manch (KSM), have demanded establishment of a hospital in Kaliapani area. The workers said District Mineral Fund (DMF) could be used for construction of the hospital to facilitate healthcare to daily labourers in absence of a government hospital in the area.

“Our demand for a hospital has not been met for two years now. The government makes crores from mining in these areas but does nothing when it comes to welfare of the miners,” said Keshab Charan Hesa, convener of KSM, adding that the body has already submitted a memorandum to Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

He further said KSM will resort to agitation from March 5 and block Tomka-Mangalpur road, lifeline to Sukinda chromite valley, if their demand is not met. Earlier, in 2018, former Finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai had written to then Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar requesting him to take appropriate steps for establishment of a 200-bed ESI hospital at Kalinganagar.

