Odisha takes health route to wean Kotia away from Andhra Pradesh

JEYPORE: Days after directing officials to expedite economic development in all 21 villages of Kotia panchayat, the Koraput district administration has engaged medical personnel to carry out health check up of residents in the disputed area on a daily basis.

The move comes in the wake of reports about staff of Tonam health centre in Salur block of Andhra Pradesh frequenting Kotia and distributing medicines among villagers. Apart from conducting health check up of residents, the AP administration also launched a drive to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms on a priority basis.

Not to be left behind, the Koraput district administration put in place measures to carry out health screening of Kotia residents to counter the activities of AP. Official sources said, from Wednesday, the Health department has started Covid testing in Kotia primary health centre (PHC). The health staff have been directed to conduct testing in every village if necessary.

Besides, a doctor, pharmacist, ANM, attendant, sweeper and a security guard have been posted at Kotia PHC permanently to look after the health needs of villagers. These medical staff are now working in the new PHC building. The move is aimed to prevent locals from availing health benefits from AP.

Two health teams comprising medical personnel, anganwadi and ASHA workers will visit the doorsteps of each household in Kotia to extend support in case of emergencies. A team comprising a male and female health worker, nine ASHA and eight anganwadi workers has been stationed at Kotia health sub-centre.

Similarly, Thuria health sub-centre has now a team with male and female health workers, nine ASHA and 10 anganwadi workers. The administration has directed these teams to provide daily updates about their activities to senior officers. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Makaranda Behura said the medical personnel are already carrying out doorstep health check up every day.

