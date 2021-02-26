STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha takes health route to wean Kotia away from Andhra Pradesh

Health workers to visit doorsteps of each household in the panchayat

Published: 26th February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers visiting a household in Kotia panchayat

Health workers visiting a household in Kotia panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Days after directing officials to expedite economic development in all 21 villages of Kotia panchayat, the Koraput district administration has engaged medical personnel to carry out health check up of residents in the disputed area on a daily basis.

The move comes in the wake of reports about staff of Tonam health centre in Salur block of Andhra Pradesh frequenting Kotia and distributing medicines among villagers. Apart from conducting health check up of residents, the AP administration also launched a drive to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms on a priority basis. 

Not to be left behind, the Koraput district administration put in place measures to carry out health screening of Kotia residents to counter the activities of AP. Official sources said, from Wednesday, the Health department has started Covid testing in Kotia primary health centre (PHC). The health staff have been directed to conduct testing in every village if necessary. 

Besides, a doctor, pharmacist, ANM, attendant, sweeper and a security guard have been posted at Kotia PHC permanently to look after the health needs of villagers. These medical staff are now working in the new PHC building. The move is aimed to prevent locals from availing health benefits from AP.

Two health teams comprising medical personnel, anganwadi and ASHA workers will visit the doorsteps of each household in Kotia to extend support in case of emergencies. A team comprising a male and female health worker, nine ASHA and eight anganwadi workers has been stationed at Kotia health sub-centre.

Similarly, Thuria health sub-centre has now a team with male and female health workers, nine ASHA and 10 anganwadi workers. The administration has directed these teams to provide daily updates about their activities to senior officers. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Makaranda Behura said the medical personnel are already carrying out doorstep health check up every day. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia panchayat Odisha Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp