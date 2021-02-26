STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to screen people from these 12 states

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has gone up to 89 in last 24 hours in the State which was reporting below 70 cases a day for the last one week.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday June 7 2020.

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over a fresh surge of coronavirus in increasing number of states, the Odisha government on Thursday directed its districts to step up surveillance and start aggressive screening of people coming in from at least 12 states to prevent a new spread here.

The states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors of Biju Patnaik International Airport and Jharsuguda Airport and General Manager (Operations) of East Coast Railway were directed to go for screening of returnees and testing those with symptoms at airports and railway stations. 

Persons disembarking at airports and railway stations in Odisha and coming from or through the 12 states will be screened by thermal scanners and those found having symptoms will be tested by rapid antigen kits on site.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the districts have been instructed to ensure enhanced surveillance in the State to prevent a resurgence.

“Though the Covid situation is under control in Odisha, these 12 states have been constantly reporting high cases. Some of the states have also detected new mutants of the virus. We have to properly screen people coming from these States and anyone found positive in tests will be put in isolation and treated,” he said.

However, the health experts advised the Government to conduct RT-PCR tests of all suspects as the RAT has a moderate sensitivity of around 50 per cent. RT-PCR test is a must to avoid any lapse in screening, they stressed.Meanwhile, the number of new cases has gone up to 89 in last 24 hours in the State which was reporting below 70 cases a day for the last one week. The active cases now stands at 556.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases Odisha screening coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp