Procurement of rabi paddy to begin from May 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As procurement of rabi crops is set to begin from May 1, the State government has asked the Collectors to start registration of farmers intending to sell surplus paddy under the price support system.The government has decided to procure paddy (rabi crop) from 17 districts which participated in the decentralised procurement through Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation. “Farmers, who wish to deliver their surplus paddy to government at MSP during the ensuing rabi procurement season, are required to register with their societies. Prior registration is a mandatory process,” said a letter issued by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Principal Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav.

With the government giving maximum emphasis on registration of sharecropper, they are required to obtain consent letter from the landholder and deposit it along with registration form. “A sharecropper has to submit mobile number and a copy of the Aadhaar card of his landowner. There shall be no other way for a sharecropper to apply for registration except by way of submission of landowner’s consent,” the letter said.The process of registration and verification of the data provided by the farmers will be completed by April 24. The procurement will start from May 1 and conclude on June 6.