STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vice-chairman of Puintala block held for attack on engineer

Reportedly,  on February 23, BDO Rabinarayan Acharya had written to Collector Chanchal Rana alleging Gurandi’s high-hand behaviour towards block officials and other illegal activities.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Puintala block vice-chairman Santosh Gurandi was arrested by local police on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer (AE) few days back.  Gurandi was also the prime accused in the 2019 Puintala BDO abduction case. 

Reportedly,  on February 23, BDO Rabinarayan Acharya had written to Collector Chanchal Rana alleging Gurandi’s high-hand behaviour towards block officials and other illegal activities. In the letter, Acharya had stated that Gurandi, along with Jatha Biswal who is husband of Puintala block chairman Jamuna Biswal, was coercing block officials and had recently assaulted assistant engineer Narendra Naik at gun-point. 

The Collector had forwarded the letter to the SP following which Gurandi, who was already on police radar as the prime accused in the BDO abduction case, was arrested. He was forwarded to court on Thursday. In March 2019, Gurandi along with his associates had abducted the then Puintala BDO Saroj Mishra and held him hostage for over five hours before police rescued him. While three had been arrested in the case, Gurandi had managed to abscond and was stripped of primary membership by the district Congress soon after. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Gurandi Odisha engineer attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp