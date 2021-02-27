Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana hospitals to be COVID-19 vaccination centres

By Express News Service

The Centre has allowed 183 private hospitals empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to operate as Covid-19 vaccination centres. However, beneficiaries opting for these hospitals will have to pay the price fixed by the Centre to get the jab. Beneficiaries can visit http://nhmodisha.gov.in/frmrbsyostfbkky.aspx for the list of BSKY empanelled hospitals.

​Health department sources said the vaccine will now be available at all PHCs, CHCs, DHHs and medical colleges where eligible beneficiaries can get inoculated free of cost. On-site registration will also be done at the health facilities.