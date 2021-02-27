Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana hospitals to be COVID-19 vaccination centres
The Centre has allowed 183 private hospitals empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to operate as Covid-19 vaccination centres. However, beneficiaries opting for these hospitals will have to pay the price fixed by the Centre to get the jab. Beneficiaries can visit http://nhmodisha.gov.in/frmrbsyostfbkky.aspx for the list of BSKY empanelled hospitals.
Health department sources said the vaccine will now be available at all PHCs, CHCs, DHHs and medical colleges where eligible beneficiaries can get inoculated free of cost. On-site registration will also be done at the health facilities.