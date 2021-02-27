STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jaleswar-Howrah MEMU chugs off on restart run

The locals of Jaleswar and adjoining areas depend on trains to commute for work and business purposes on a daily basis.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi flags off the Jaleswar-Howrah passenger train.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi flags off the Jaleswar-Howrah passenger train. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister of State for MSME and Lok Sabha member from Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi flagged off the restart of Jaleswar-Howrah-Jaleswar passenger train on Friday from Jaleswar station after remaining off track since past 10 months due to Covid-19.

The train used to cater to the commuters of Jaleswar and its adjoining areas like Baliapal and Bhograi. 

The locals of Jaleswar and adjoining areas depend on trains to commute for work and business purposes on a daily basis. In the absence of the passenger train, they were inconvenienced and had to pay extra to travel to Kolkata by bus.

After the pandemic situation came under control, they made demands to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and General Manager (GM) of South Eastern Railway (SER), local politicians and district administration to restart trains again.

“We had received a positive response from Union Minister Sarangi regarding our request for more such passenger trains to be made operational in this route, along with a demand for a new train from Jaleswar to Bhubaneswar,” said Santanu Patnaik, a local.  

Sarangi hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DRM and GM of SER for their efforts to restart the train service. Khagendranath Mondal, the station master of Jaleswar station, along with the BJP workers and locals were present on the occasion.

Mondal said the Jaleswar-Howrah local passenger train no-28002 and 28007 will leave from Jaleswar station at 6.10 am and reach  Howrah station by 9.48 am. It will leave from Howrah at 4.50 pm and arrive at Jaleswar by 9.25 pm, covering around 200 kms both up and down daily. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp