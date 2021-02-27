Mansinghpatna horror: Odisha police detain cousins of victim's

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after miscreants tried to murder a 17-year-old girl by tying her up and setting her house ablaze at Mansinghpatna, police has detained two of her relatives.

Based on a police complaint filed by the victim’s family members on December 20,2020 against some of her relatives over releasing her morphed pictures on social media, police detained two of her cousins from 42 Mouza and are interrogating them. The victim was receiving threats from the two on social media.

Police on Friday recorded statement of the victim, who is now under treatment at the SCBMCH. She told police that four masked persons including a woman entered her house and assaulted her.

They then tied up her hands and legs and attempted to kill her by pouring kerosene and setting her ablaze. After setting the room on fire, they fled the spot, the girl said.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage from a nearby locality.