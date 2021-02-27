Minor held for killing 55-year-old uncle in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARBIL (KEONJHAR): A minor was arrested here on Friday on charges of beating his 55-year-old uncle to death on Wednesday over a domestic dispute. The accused was produced in Juvenile Justice Court in Keonjhar. The stick used in the crime was also seized by police.

On Wednesday last, Biru Munda of Nalda Hirakud colony in Barbil had a fight with his nephews, who stay in the neighbourhood, over electricity connection to their house. After having dinner, Biru was taking rest in his house when two of his nephews arrived and called him out.

When one of his nephews Muga Munda confronted Biru over the electricity connection, the younger sibling hit the man with a stick. As Biru fell unconscious, the two fled the spot. Although Biru was rushed to the Barbil hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.