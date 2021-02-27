Odisha cop caught red-handed while taking bribe
DHENKANAL: Nihalprasad police station IIC Chitaranjan Behera was caught red-handed by Cuttack Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 on Friday.
Behera was aided by his driver Prakash Mahalik and a laundry man Laxman Sethi.
Behera allegedly demanded bribe from one Aintha Sethi to dismiss a dowry case lodged against him. The Vigilance team, led by DSP Surendranath Raiguru, arrested all three involved in the case.
