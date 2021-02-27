STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven-day home isolation mandatory for people arriving to Odisha from these 12 states  

They will be subjected to RT-PCR test if they develop any symptom during the period, and treated as per Covid protocol, if found positive.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation wait for arrivals at the Covid screening camp at Biju Patnaik International airport.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after two persons from Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19, Odisha Government on Friday tightened surveillance on returnees making seven-day home isolation mandatory for those arriving from the 12 “high risk” states.

As per the fresh direction, all incoming passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh will remain in isolation for a week.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said officials have been directed to ensure thermal screening of all passengers at airports and railway stations and on-site rapid antigen tests of all symptomatic persons as any laxity can result in resurgence of the pandemic in the State.

“However, travellers, who produce Covid negative report or two-dose vaccination certificate and do not have any symptom, will be exempted,” he clarified.   

The State Government has also decided to ramp up testing in view of rising number of new cases. At a review meeting here, all districts have been asked to achieve a cumulative 7,500 RT-PCR tests a day and overall target of 30,000 tests until next order.

The number of tests had come down from a range of 40,000 samples a day to sub-20,000 following the decline in number of fresh cases. More of concern is that only around 60 per cent of the RT-PCR target was being met.

Mohapatra asked the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners not to be complacent and meet the test target besides strictly enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour, including proper use of face mask, among the public. 

“Enhanced surveillance and early identification of cases can only help prevent the resurgence of cases. We can not take any chance at this juncture and ruin our efforts,” he added.

