West Bengal man arrested for duping CISF constable of over Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Police have arrested an online fraudster from West Bengal for duping a CISF constable, posted at NTPC power plant in Kaniha, of over Rs 2 lakh. The accused was identified as Munir Mian of Dalurdandh in West Bengal. He had duped CISF constable Sanjay Narjinari last month.

On January 30, Sanjay lodged a compliant with NTPC police alleging he transferred Rs 7,000 to his wife Sonali’s account in SBI through PhonePe application. When the amount was not credited in her account after several days, he searched the customer care number of PhonePe and found a number -9547064828 - on Google.

He contacted the number and person on the other side told him to download the AnyDesk and auto forward SMS applications on his mobile phone. Sanjay did as advised but received a message on his phone informing that Rs 2,04,990 has been deducted from his account in seven transactions.

He contacted his home branch and blocked the account besides reporting the matter to police. Basing on the constable’s FIR, police swung into action and during investigation, found that one of the fraud transactions was made for buying an electronic gift voucher on Flipkart Internet Pvt Limited worth Rs 50,000 to purchase a mobile phone and other accessories.

The products were delivered at different locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Further probe revealed that the mobile phone was being used by Munir. A special police team apprehended the accused person on Thursday and seized the mobile phone from him. Police appealed to the general public against doing financial transaction with unknown persons over mobile phone.