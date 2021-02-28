STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP renews demand for Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena’s ouster

The issue cropped up during discussion on the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha through an adjournment motion notice given by Opposition members.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:28 AM

BJP members stage protest demanding resignation of Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena in Bhubaneswar.

BJP members stage protest demanding resignation of Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The  BJP on Saturday renewed its demand in the Assembly for the resignation of Law Minister Pratap Jena over the Mahanga double murder case even as the State government maintained that the law and order situation in Odisha is under control.

Stating that political violence has increased in the recent days, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged that the government is trying to cover up the killing of two BJP leaders of Mahanga.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra came down heavily on the government for its failure to check the increasing crime against women particularly minor girls in Odisha.

He also drew the attention of the government to the growing number of cyber fraud incidents in recent times.

Making a statement in response, Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra said the State did not witness any serious law and order incident during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the able handling of the situation by the police. As many as 48 police personnel have died during the pandemic, he said.

The Minister said the naxalite situation also showed improvement during the period. Out of 15 naxalite-affected districts, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur did not witness any such incident, he said.

Stating that the Commissionerate Police was able to arrest the main accused in a 22-year-old rape case, the Minister said bypolls to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies were also peaceful. 

