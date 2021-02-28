Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar visits Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar along with officials of the Revenue department visited several villages of disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block on Saturday.

The Collector visited Phatuseneri, Phagunseneri and Madkar villages and held discussion with locals over employment opportunities, drinking water facilities and implementation of various government welfare programmes.

He also inspected schools, anganwadi centres and bridges in the villages and directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible.