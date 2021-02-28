Odisha heat: 5 degrees in three days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a steep rise in maximum temperature by about 5 degree Celsius above normal for several parts of Odisha in the next three days.

Hot weather conditions and above normal maximum temperature by about 5 degree Celsius is likely to prevail in Bhubaneswar and at some places in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Angul and Mayurbhanj districts during next two to three days, said Odisha IMD said.

Maximum temperature is expected to be above normal by 3 to 4 degree at many places in the State during next three to four days.

“Capital city’s average maximum temperature in February is 31.5 degree Celsius. There has been a rise in the mercury level in the State due to an anti-cyclonic flow over Odisha and low moisture content in the atmosphere,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Scorching conditions continued to prevail across the State with the State Capital recording a maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius on Saturday. Seventeen places in the State recorded 35 degree Celsius or more on Saturday. After Bhubaneswar, Angul was the hottest at 38.9 degree followed by Baripada 38.6, Cuttack 38.1, Titlagarh, Talcher and Nayagarh 38 degree each, Balangir 37.6, Jharsuguda 37.5, Sambalpur 37.3, Sonepur 37.2, Hirakud 36.9, Bhawanipatna 36.6, Balasore and Chandbali 36.2 degree each, and Keonjhar and Sundargarh 35 degree each on the day.

The highest maximum temperature in Odisha in February was recorded on 23rd of the month in 1963 when the temperature had shot up to 42.7 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, there will be no large change in minimum temperature in the State in the next four to five days. Minimum temperature was above normal at a few places in south coastal Odisha as well as at isolated places in north interior districts during the period.