Only eight anganwadis in Odisha's Vyasanagar have own buildings

JAJPUR: There are 47 anganwadi centres (AWCs) in Vyasanagar municipality but 39 do not have a building to call their own. As a result, children study on the verandahs of random houses or unused buildings.

Across its 26 wards, Vyasanagar municipality has 47 anganwadi centres where 1,469 children are enrolled. However, only eight of these AWCs have their own buildings.

The rest operate from poorly kept buildings or porticos of unused structures but such plight has not caught attention of the authorities concerned. According to official records, anganwadi centres at Santara Dalitsahi, Ahmed Nagar, Dala Dhobasahi, Mochisahi, Gandhi Nagar, Biramanipur, Jodabar and Chandma Talasahi have their own buildings.

For the rest, construction work is at different stages as a result of which students have to seek places which belong to someone else.

The running of these centres in open spaces has also raised questions on provision of mid-day meals and quality of food given to the beneficiaries.

Social activist Nityananda Mahalik says safe accommodation for students is a basic entitlement but it is unfortunate that they have to study on verandahs round the year.

An anganwadi worker, on conditions of anonymity, said all enlisted children received dry ration at their doorsteps when the centres were closed due to the pandemic. As classes resumed last month, provision of hot cooked meals at the anganwadis restarted.

“I prepare cooked meals at my house and supply it to anganwadis which operate in the open and do not have their own space,” she said, adding that most fellow workers do the same where space for cooking is an issue.

Official sources, however, said work on construction of the anganwadi centres is moving at good speed. Of the 39 which are under-construction, six are 50 per cent complete while the rest will be wrapped up within six months.

A sum of Rs 3.25 lakh has been allotted for each building which is supposed to have a classroom, an office, kitchen and two toilets.

Meanwhile, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said Korei block administration has been directed to submit proposals for construction of anganwadi buildings in Vyasanagar. “Necessary action will be taken on these proposals soon,” he said.