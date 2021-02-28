Orissa High Court relief for employee denied retirement dues

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to pay retirement dues to an employee with six per cent interest all through from his retirement 20 years ago.

Jadunath Nayak, who had retired as welfare extension officer (WEO) under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district on April 30, 2001 was denied retirement dues on the plea of pending departmental proceedings that was initiated against him in 1977. He had sought intervention of the High Court.

“Interest on the retirement dues be calculated and remitted to the petitioner by completing the entire exercise within a period of one month from the date of calculation of retirement dues, failure of which, petitioner will be entitled to interest at eight per cent all through”, Justice Biswanath Rath said while disposing of the petition recently.

Justice Rath directed the authorities to treat the departmental proceeding closed without any result.

“Pending of a departmental proceeding involving an employee over four decades is itself a sufficient punishment and for the superannuation of the employee since 2001, there is no meaning in such proceeding”.

Justice Rath also directed for payment of Rs 10,000 to Nayak within 15 days in view of the inordinate delay in disposal of departmental proceedings and unnecessary harassment to the petitioner in release of retirement dues forcing him to have the litigation process to resolve such issue.

Justice Rath further said there may be an enquiry to find out the person/persons responsible for keeping the proceeding pending for such long period and action as appropriate be taken against such erring official/officials.

“Interest component since will be burdened on the State exchequer, the authority may recover the interest component and the cost from such officer/officers”, the order said.