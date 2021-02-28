STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court relief for employee denied retirement dues

The Orissa HC has directed the State government to pay retirement dues to an employee with six per cent interest all through from his retirement 20 years ago.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to pay retirement dues to an employee with six per cent interest all through from his retirement 20 years ago.

Jadunath Nayak, who had retired as welfare extension officer (WEO) under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district on April 30, 2001 was denied retirement dues on the plea of pending departmental proceedings that was initiated against him in 1977. He had sought intervention of the High Court.

“Interest on the retirement dues be calculated and remitted to the petitioner by completing the entire exercise within a period of one month from the date of calculation of retirement dues, failure of which, petitioner will be entitled to interest at eight per cent all through”, Justice Biswanath Rath said while disposing of the petition recently.

Justice Rath directed the authorities to treat the departmental proceeding closed without any result.

“Pending of a departmental proceeding involving an employee over four decades is itself a sufficient punishment and for the superannuation of the employee since 2001, there is no meaning in such proceeding”.

Justice Rath also directed for payment of Rs 10,000 to Nayak within 15 days in view of the inordinate delay in disposal of departmental proceedings and unnecessary harassment to the petitioner in release of retirement dues forcing him to have the litigation process to resolve such issue.

Justice Rath further said there may be an enquiry to find out the person/persons responsible for keeping the proceeding pending for such long period and action as appropriate be taken against such erring official/officials.

“Interest component since will be burdened on the State exchequer, the authority may recover the interest component and the cost from such officer/officers”, the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp