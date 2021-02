By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A pregnant woman succumbed to a serious head injury after she fell in her Uttam Basti home under Bondamunda police limits on Saturday morning.

Nirmala Aind (35), the deceased, was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital in the wee hours after suffering a fatal injury to the back of her head.

She slipped and fell in her bathroom. She passed away at around 8 am, reports said. Police registered a case of unnatural death.