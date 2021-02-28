Tree felling kills four-year-old, injures three others of family in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tree felling due to road renovation work proved fatal for a family that lost a four-year-old child besides injuring rest of the three members. The mishap took place near Jodikua Chowk within Jajpur Town police limits on Saturday.

Tree felling was reportedly being done for road renovation work. Protesting locals disrupted vehicular traffic between Jajpur town and Binjharpur road for hours soon after the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Sunand Bindhani, son of one Rahul Bindhani. Sources said Rahul along with Sunand, his wife Sasmita and a six-year-old daughter were returning to their native Adia village in Agarpada of Bhadrak village from the shrine of Maa Biraja on a motorcycle when the incident occurred.

Hearing their screams, locals reached the spot and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital where Sunand was declared dead on arrival. Sources said Sasmita sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

As soon as the news spread, irate locals gathered near the mishap site and staged a road blockade demanding action against the contractor under whose supervision repair of the road is being carried out.

Jajpur SDPO Narayan Chandra Barik said a person has been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.