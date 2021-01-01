STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarda airstrip languishes in neglect

Morada legislator Rajkishore Das has sought intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to revive the historic Amarda airstrip which is lying neglected.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:13 AM

Amarda airstrip at Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district.

Amarda airstrip at Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Morada legislator Rajkishore Das has sought intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to revive the historic Amarda airstrip which is lying neglected.Built during World War II, the airstrip is located 45 km from the district headquarters town in Rashgobindpur. On December 4, Das spoke to the defence minister about the airstrip’s strategic location within 100 km radius of Kalaikunda Air Force base and Dr Abdul Kalam Island which can provide an edge to Indian armed forces in case of a Chinese aggression. Its revival will provide better connectivity to the district and provide employment and business opportunities to locals, Das added. 

With no steps taken by the Central and State governments for upkeep of the airstrip, the facility built at a cost of `6 crore in 1940 and used by British and American troops is now replete with potholes. A large number of refugees had taken shelter at the airstrip after partition. Former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had landed at the airstrip during his trip to Baripada for a public meeting on January 15, 1998. He was apprised of its condition. 

Das said the State government had sought ownership of the airstrip from the Ministry of Defence so that it could be developed for operating aircraft under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. The Ministry, in response to the request had sought a piece of land in or near Bhubaneswar for use by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, the State government has not been able to comply with the request and hence does not yet have the ownership of the airstrip.

