STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bears roam Odisha's Koraput village, people panic

Sources said some people engaged in manufacturing country liquor in the area are dumping mohua and jaggery residue in the open, thereby attracting bears to the village. 

Published: 01st January 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The bear is said to have come looking for food

The forest near Lodijodi village is home to a large number of bears. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A sleuth of six bears is giving sleepless nights to villagers of Lodijodi under Borrigumma block here for the last four days. With sundown, the bears are venturing into the village and roaming in the streets in the night only to return to the nearby forest before dawn.

As a result, the panic-stricken villagers are forced to remain indoors after dusk. However, there have been no reports of bear attack in the village. The forest near Lodijodi village is home to a large number of bears. The animals rarely stray into human settlements in search of food. There have been a very few incidents where the bears were seen in farmland feasting on sugarcane and maize crops. 

Sources said some people engaged in manufacturing country liquor in the area are dumping mohua and jaggery residue in the open, thereby attracting bears to the village. Forest officials have deployed a special team in the village which is monitoring movement of the bears every day. 

Jeypore divisional forest officer (DFO) NSJP Sing said the department is keeping a close watch on the animals. “We are watching their movement and our priority is to ensure safe passage of the animals and safety of villagers,” the DFO added. 

Significantly, a sizable population of bears is found in Borrigumma, Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda and Jeypore forest ranges. The animals usually stray into human settlements from February to June, which is the harvesting season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput Odisha
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp