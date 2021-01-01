STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kalahandi admin to identify 'black spots' on roads

A team has been formed for joint inspection of the sites to ascertain road engineering problems.

Published: 01st January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The main road of Rourkela town wears a deserted look on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With road accidents in Kalahandi district on the rise, the district road safety committee has decided to take precautionary measures to restrict recurrence. In its meeting on Thursday, it resolved to identify six accident-prone ‘ black’ spots for road engineering rectifications and slow-down mechanisms, while enforcing stricter traffic rules to check use of helmets, driving license, underage driving, etc. 

Out of the six spots, three spots are on NH-26 and the rest on state highways. The major black spots on NH  include stretches from Boringpadar to Chicharla, Jaring to Chanchabhadi and Ampani (Otmara Ghati) ghat. Those on the state highways are Baner to Dulkibandh, Deypur Chowk to Chhatikuda Bonglow and Cineplex, Bhawanipatna to Kamthana.

A team has been formed for joint inspection of the sites to ascertain road engineering problems. It will focus on road merging spots on the NH like those at Ghulijuba and Pastikudi. Suggestions to construct box girder bridges on NH 26 and establish a trauma care centre in the district headquarters hospital, were put forth. It was agreed to put up cautionary boards, provide speed breakers and widen roads where necessary.  The meeting was chaired by Collector Parag Harshad Gavali. Also present were Saravana Vivek, health department officials and road construction authorities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Kalahandi black spots
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp