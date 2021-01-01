Kalahandi admin to identify 'black spots' on roads

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With road accidents in Kalahandi district on the rise, the district road safety committee has decided to take precautionary measures to restrict recurrence. In its meeting on Thursday, it resolved to identify six accident-prone ‘ black’ spots for road engineering rectifications and slow-down mechanisms, while enforcing stricter traffic rules to check use of helmets, driving license, underage driving, etc.

Out of the six spots, three spots are on NH-26 and the rest on state highways. The major black spots on NH include stretches from Boringpadar to Chicharla, Jaring to Chanchabhadi and Ampani (Otmara Ghati) ghat. Those on the state highways are Baner to Dulkibandh, Deypur Chowk to Chhatikuda Bonglow and Cineplex, Bhawanipatna to Kamthana.

A team has been formed for joint inspection of the sites to ascertain road engineering problems. It will focus on road merging spots on the NH like those at Ghulijuba and Pastikudi. Suggestions to construct box girder bridges on NH 26 and establish a trauma care centre in the district headquarters hospital, were put forth. It was agreed to put up cautionary boards, provide speed breakers and widen roads where necessary. The meeting was chaired by Collector Parag Harshad Gavali. Also present were Saravana Vivek, health department officials and road construction authorities.