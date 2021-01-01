STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM urges Modi to set up international airport in Puri

Naveen Patnaik, in his letter to the PM, said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may be asked to take up this airport as a priority project.

Naveen Patnaik during his review of Ekamra Kshetra project

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday proposed to the Centre for setting up an international airport in Puri to be named after Lord Jagannath. 

The Chief Minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the state government has identified the land in Puri for the proposed airport and will proactively support all activities required for establishing the airport in a record time. "I request that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may be asked to take up this airport as a priority project," he said.

Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is among the Char Dhams of Hindus who visit the Jagannath temple from all over the world, the Chief Minister said, and added, the Sun Temple at Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is 35 kilometres from Puri and along with the adjacent Ramchandi-Chandrabhaga beaches, provides a unique experience to national and international tourists.

The Chief Minister said Puri is organically linked to Chilika lake (India's first Ramsar site) on one side and Bhitarkanika national park on the other side which have huge potential for international eco-tourism. Besides, Puri beach has been recently transformed into a Blue Flag beach with world-class experience for tourists.

There is great potential for economic synergy along the entire corridor since the Coastal Highway passes through this area and connects Paradeep port and the greenfield Astaranga port, Patnaik said.  "We believe Puri has the potential to become a hub for spiritual tourism and economic activities."

