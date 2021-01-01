Orissa High Court directs Ayush to decide on red ant treatment for Covid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The red ant chutney or soup, which made it to British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s menu two years ago, is back in focus with the Orissa High Court directing Ayush Ministry and CSIR authorities to consider and take a decision on a proposal to use it as a remedy for Covid-19.

A Baripada-based engineer and researcher Nayadhar Padhial had filed a PIL petition alleging inaction on his proposal for making research and investigation on use of traditional red ant chutney for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. A bench of Justice BR Sarangi and Justice Pramath Patnaik said, “Considering the limited grievance of the petitioner, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this Court disposes of the writ petition directing the Director General of Ministry of Ayush and Director General of CSIR to take a decision on the representation filed by him and pass appropriate order in accordance with law within a period of three months.” The bench disposed of the petition on December 24.

Padhial, an assistant engineer with the Roads and Buildings section of Works department at Baripada, had sent a proposal in June claiming that the red ant chutney can be effectively used to boost the immunity system, and can prevent the Covid infection.