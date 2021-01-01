STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart park, sanitation drive on 2021 agenda

Donor organisations can also install and manage artefact and other works of art for recreational purposes. 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With sanitation and hygiene emerging a concern for rising population, Bhawanipatna municipality is planning to step up measures for smooth solid waste management and systematic leaning operations in areas under its jurisdiction. It has floated tenders for the purpose, all of which are set to be finalised in January. 

The civic body, which has 20 wards, is also undertaking beautification works and other citizen-friendly steps. As part of its drive, it is constructing a smart park along NH-26 across five acres of land. The park is estimated to be brought up at Rs 2 crore, with Bhawanipatna Municipality and Town planning authorities contributing Rs  1 crore each. 

The smart park will have provisions like seating spaces, child and disabled-friendly equipment, open air gyms, walking tracks, platform for yoga and other activities, energy efficient LED lighting, free wifi, water sprinklers, drinking water, first aid and parking facilities. 

Executive officer of Bhawanipatna municipality Biswambar Mishra said,”The municipality is managing the Gandhi park in the heart of the town but the smart park has been planned to ease congestion and also provide better amenities. It will be ready for public use by mid-2021.”

