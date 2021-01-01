STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spurious paneer trade going on for 5 years in Cuttack: Milk salesman association

Around 160 to 180 grams of pure paneer can be prepared from 1 litre of milk.

Seized of hazardous chemicals-laced spurious paneer in Cuttack.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the seizure of hazardous chemicals-laced spurious paneer in the city has raised pointed questions at the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation, local milk products makers have made startling allegations that they have been apprising the administration about the menace for more than five years now. The Cuttack District Milk and Milk Products Salesman Association on Thursday alleged that the racket runs deep and the transportation of spurious paneer for sale in Cuttack city and other places has been going on openly for more than seven years. 

“Tonnes of spurious paneer are being transported daily in private buses from Kolkata to Cuttack in connivance with the bus staff including driver, conductor and helper. A big racket is active behind transportation and marketing of the spurious paneer and some restaurants, hotels and catering agencies are also involved”, alleged the association general secretary Pradip Behera.

Around 160 to 180 grams of pure paneer can be prepared from 1 litre of milk. Local dairy farmers incur an expenditure of Rs 240 for preparing a kg of pure paneer and sell it at the price of Rs 260 fixed by the association while spurious paneer is available in the market at Rs 200 to Rs 220, Behera said. 

The nefarious activity has ruined the business of 5,000 dairy farmers in the district and forced at least 40 per cent of them to leave the hereditary vocation for other livelihood activities. Though the association has submitted several complaints in this regard to the district administration, CMC and police in the last five years, no steps have been taken to curb the illegal trade.

Sources said Manguli square which connects NH 55 and NH16, is a major transportation junction of the State from where spurious paneer is being supplied to around 20 districts. Around 50 to 60 persons are involved in transporting and marketing the spurious paneer at Manguli square of which a major part comes under Tangi police limits and the rest is under Choudwar police limits.  

Meanwhile, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said that a special team has been formed to curb adulteration following which 21 fake manufacturing units were raided, 25 persons arrested and properties worth Rs 7.5 crore seized in the last two months. While bank accounts of the arrested persons have been freezed, efforts are on to avail details of their properties and move to the court seeking permission for confiscation. While eight to 10 local businessmen are under police scanner in connection with the transportation and marketing of the synthetic paneer, a special team of police has left for Kolkata to detect the points of preparation, Singh informed. 

