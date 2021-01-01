STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Strict traffic norms from today

Cops to keep a watch on drunken driving, pillion riders without helmets

Published: 01st January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement against traffic violators will be stricter from the New Year. Focus will be on violations like drunken driving, over speeding, using mobile phone while driving, triple riding, wrong side driving, overcrowding in buses and not wearing seat belts and helmets, said Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority (STA) Sanjeeb Panda.

As per the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, riding without helmet attracts a penalty of `1,000. If a person riding pillion is not wearing helmet, then the driving licence of the rider will be suspended for three months and a fine of `1,000 will be imposed against him/her, said Panda.The Government has also delegated powers to the police to fine traffic violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP Saumya Mishra said apart from carrying out road safety violations enforcement, focus will be given on pillion riders travelling without helmets. The number of fatalities arising out of road accidents witnessed a 27  per cent rise in September and October this year as against the same  period last year.

STA and Odisha Police had launched a special drive across the State for three days from December 23 to check drunken driving. Around 150 persons were arrested during the drive, their vehicles seized and licences suspended for three months for driving under the influence of alcohol, said Panda.

While officials had earlier stopped using breath analyzers to check drunken driving amid the coronavirus scare, the STA has directed them to use new breath pipes every time they conduct test of a person suspected to be driving in an inebriated state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed concern over the high number of accidents in the State.

“Road accident related fatalities are very high in our State. There is need to take up preventive and enforcement initiatives as well as public awareness campaign in coordination with other stakeholders like Transport and Works Departments to bring down such fatalities,” said Naveen at the 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference.

Traffic DCP summoned
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has summoned Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP Saumya Mishra to appear before it on January 11 in connection with a complaint against alleged traffic mismanagement in the Twin City. Rights activist Siba Shankar Mohanty had lodged a complaint with the Commission over traffic mismanagement in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Subsequently, the police had submitted a report in this regard to OHRC. In its order on December 12, the OHRC had asked Traffic DCP to appear before it on December 29 to render assistance in disposing of the proceedings of the case.  “In the absence of Traffic DCP, the Commission is not able to dispose off the case. Despite our order, Traffic DCP did not appear for which the Commission feels appropriate to issue summons to the officer for personal appearance,” said OHRC in its order on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp