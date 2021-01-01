STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourist destination tag eludes Veer Surendra Sai’s birthplace

All the destinations attract thousands of tourists from across Odisha and neighbouring states every year. 

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai through his sculpture in Puri on Thursday

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai through his sculpture in Puri on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A proposal to include Khinda, birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, and Bhima Mandali in the list of major tourist destinations of the State is hanging fire for the last more than three years.Historic importance of both the places attracts a large number of visitors round the year to Khinda and Bhima Mandali in Sambalpur district despite not being tagged as tourist destinations. 

Located around 41 km from Sambalpur city, Khinda is situated on the bank of Hirakud Dam Reservoir. Similarly, Bhima Mandali is in Landimal reserve forest under Rairakhol division and is located around 100 km from the city. Champali river flowing near the place is a popular tourist attraction. Another attraction is a cave, Bhima Dali or Bhima Mandali, named after mythological character from The Mahabharata, Bhima. 

In January 2017, the district’s tourism department conducted a survey and sent a proposal to the State government to declare the places as tourist destinations. The government sought some more details after conducting another survey. Subsequently in October 2018, the revised proposal was discussed and approved in the district committee for tourism meeting. The proposal was forwarded to the state committee. However, there has been no headway in the project so far.

Confirming that there has been no development on the proposal, assistant director, Tourism Hemanta Pradhan said, “Necessary details required for inclusion of both the places in list of tourist destinations were submitted and the proposal is pending with the State Tourism department.”

Currently, there are seven tourist centres in the district including Sambalpur, Hirakud, Huma, Chiplima, Gudguda, Ushakothi and Kandhara. All the destinations attract thousands of tourists from across Odisha and neighbouring states every year. 

Both Khinda and Bhima Mandali have immense potential to attract visitors and on getting tourist destination tag, are likely to give a major boost to the district tourism. 

