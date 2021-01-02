STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA notifies 104 building plans

The process has become hassle-free now and requires fewer documents for land owners planning to construct their houses.

Published: 02nd January 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief to people constructing houses on small plots, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday notified 104 pre-approved standard plans that will not require any approval. Land owner planning to house under low risk category will not require any building plan approval and would be able to pick a pre-approved standard building plan from the BDA website. 

The standard building plans have been prepared considering different plot sizes in approved layouts such as 25 ft x 40 ft, 30 ft x 50 ft and 40 ft x 60 ft where building plan approvals will not be required and land owners will only have to submit a form and an undertaking in BDA or BMC with specified fee.  As per the notification, the plot owners having standard size residential plots in an approved layout or government residential scheme of BDA, General Administration department or OSHB can construct their houses as per standard building plan without waiting for plan approval.

The process has become hassle-free now and requires fewer documents for land owners planning to construct their houses. They are not required to visit BDA or BMC office anymore, said BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary. Low risk building criteria includes the size of the plot not more than 500 square metres and height not more than 10 metres with no basement area. 

The plot should conform to the conditions like land use in CDP is residential use, it doesn’t fall within an eco-sensitive zone, ASI/State Archaeology Protected/ Prohibited /Regulated area, areas where NOC required as per Airports Authority of India (AAI) Colour Coded Zoning Map and the means of access along with storm water drains are as per the approved layout plan.

