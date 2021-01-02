BJP targets govt over reservation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP on Friday targeted Odisha government for not implementing reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) even though it has been a long standing demand.

Stating that the Centre and several states have implemented reservation for OBCs, secretary of the State BJP Pinki Pradhan said the Narendra Modi government has also provided 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission to educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The government is yet to implement reservation for OBCs or EWS and trying to mislead people by passing resolutions in party meetings, she said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik several times to implement reservation for OBCs, she said and added that the National Commission for Backward Classes had also reminded the State government several times about the issue. After several such reminders from the Commission, the government constituted OBC Commission in February, 2020, but has taken no steps to implement reservation for OBCs. She criticised BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra for a tweet in which he said that the State council of BJD had passed a resolution for implementation of OBC reservation in Odisha.

Patra’s tweet was in response to a letter written by Pradhan to the Chief Minister to provide reservation for OBCs and SEBCs in employment and admission in educational institutions.

