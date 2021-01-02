STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dry run for Covid vaccination in all districts of Odisha from today

At each site, 25 beneficiaries have been enrolled in Co-WIN portal for the drive.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 09:44 AM

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Covishield in the country, the Centre allowed Odisha government to start a dry run for vaccination in all 30 districts from Saturday.

Although the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had asked all states to go for dry run in at least three session sites in the Capital, Odisha had sought approval for the mock trial at all district headquarters.
The dry run will test the linkages between planning and implementation to identify challenges in the process. Since the health officials will use the data of beneficiaries uploaded in the Co-WIN portal, the Ministry was requested to enable the IT platform so that it will be easier for the officials to access the data online in respective districts.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the vaccination sites have been identified in all district headquarters hospitals and Capital Hospital and the trial version of the Co-WIN portal will be used for dry run vaccination.“The Co-WIN portal (trial version) will be used for the dry run. The user ID for each district and Capital Hospital has been created. All district programme officers have been oriented on the dry run guideline and SOPs,” he said.

Starting from the check-in of healthcare workers to the vaccine site to administration of vaccine and then 30 minute observation, all will be demonstrated during the process. At each site 25 beneficiaries (healthcare workers) have been enrolled in the portal for dry run. A five-member vaccination team including one vaccinator has been deployed at each site.

The vaccination sites have separate entry and exit in a ‘three-room set up’ with adequate space outside for awareness generation activities. “We want to make the system foolproof and over 8,000 vaccinators to be well trained during the dry run,” Mohapatra added. The government has prepared a list of 3.26 lakh beneficiaries, including 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Govt Preparations

8,000 vaccinators to be trained 
3.26 lakh total beneficiaries
1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries to be vaccinated 
21 lakh auto-disable syringes received

