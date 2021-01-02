Ganjam hits Zero mark in Covid cases

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The new year has brought some good news for Ganjam district which recorded zero Covid-19 positive cases on Friday.

The district, which was once the Covid-19 hotspot of the State, has performed extra-ordinarily well in last few months. With just 19 active cases of the 21,808 reported till date, Ganjam seems like looking forward to a better year ahead.

Lauding the residents, Covid warriors and State government officials, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange tweeted, “As a befitting response, we have recorded zero positive cases on New Year day. Hoping to achieve ‘zero active cases’ soon.” The toll in the district stands at 246.