Give missed call at 8454955555, get gas delivered

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Now you can refill your cooking gas cylinder and get a new connection by giving a missed call. Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched the ‘Missed Call Facility’ for LPG consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers can use single missed call number 8454955555 for refill booking across the country and for new connection in Bhubaneswar city.

Pradhan said the new facility is an example of the success of Digital India mission. The government is using technology to usher in equitable treatment of every citizen in receiving services and improving standard of life, he said.

“The service launched in Bhubaneswar will be expanded to all over the country soon. The consumer-centric initiative will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. It will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas,” he said.

He directed the gas agencies and distributors to ensure that the LPG delivery period is shortened from one day to a few hours. Pradhan also rolled out the second phase of world class premium grade petrol (Octane 100), branded as XP100 by Indian Oil by flagging off the dispatch of first load from the Digboi refinery in Assam. The petrol will now be available in seven more cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore and Bhubaneswar. Earlier, XP100 was rolled out at select outlets in 10 cities on December 1.