STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Give missed call at 8454955555, get gas delivered

Now you can refill your cooking gas cylinder and get a new connection by giving a missed call. 

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching Missed Call Facility for LPG refilling

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching Missed Call Facility for LPG refilling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Now you can refill your cooking gas cylinder and get a new connection by giving a missed call. Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched the ‘Missed Call Facility’ for LPG consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers can use single missed call number 8454955555 for refill booking across the country and for new connection in Bhubaneswar city.

Pradhan said the new facility is an example of the success of Digital India mission. The government is using technology to usher in equitable treatment of every citizen in receiving services and improving standard of life, he said. 

“The service launched in Bhubaneswar will be expanded to all over the country soon. The consumer-centric initiative will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. It will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas,” he said.

He directed the gas agencies and distributors to ensure that the LPG delivery period is shortened from one day to a few hours. Pradhan also rolled out the second phase of world class premium grade petrol (Octane 100), branded as XP100 by Indian Oil by flagging off the dispatch of first load from the Digboi refinery in Assam. The petrol will now be available in seven more cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore and Bhubaneswar. Earlier, XP100 was rolled out at select outlets in 10 cities on December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missed Call Facility
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp