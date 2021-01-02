Man floated 22 ghost firms to con Rs 510 crore, held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough, the Odisha State Commercial Tax and GST Commissionerate arrested a businessman who had raised Rs 510 crore fake invoice using 22 ghost firms which he had floated to defraud the State. The mastermind Sandeep Mohanty, who was involved in raising false invoices to the tune of Rs 510.28 crore by floating the fake firms, was arrested from Balianta in Bhubaneswar by the GST Enforcement Wing, while others involved in the fraud are absconding. Three vehicles carrying goods on fake invoices issued by Mohanty have been seized at Jeypore in Koraput district.

Mohanty has availed bogus input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 27.21 crore by raising fake purchase invoices worth Rs 166 crore in the name of 22 fake business entities created and operated by him, Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner SK Lohani told mediapersons.He was also found to have passed bogus ITC worth Rs 61.79 crore on fake invoices of Rs 344 crore to the recipients of both inside and outside the State against the sale of goods purchased fictitiously and thus defrauded the State exchequer, he informed.

“The GST fake invoices worth Rs 510 crore were arranged and issued within a short span of time. If the fraud was not detected at the early stage, the loss caused to the State revenue would have been manifold,” said Lohani.The information about 22 fake firms came to light after the enforcement wing conducted a statewide search operation during November wherein over 100 non-existent companies were unearthed.

During investigation, it was found that Mohanty and his agents managed to collect identity cards and other documents from unemployed youths, farmers and housewives in Deogarh, Balangir, Khurda, Rourkela, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri on pretext of providing them employment and arranging loans. Then, the accused misutilised the documents to create and operate fake firms, he added.