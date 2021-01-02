STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man floated 22 ghost firms to swindle Rs 510 crore, held

Three vehicles carrying goods on fake invoices issued by Mohanty have been seized at Jeypore in Koraput district. 

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough, the Odisha State Commercial Tax and GST Commissionerate arrested a businessman who had raised Rs 510 crore fake invoice using 22 ghost firms which he had floated to defraud the State. The mastermind Sandeep Mohanty, who was involved in raising false invoices to the tune of Rs 510.28 crore by floating the fake firms, was arrested from Balianta in Bhubaneswar by the GST Enforcement Wing, while others involved in the fraud are absconding. Three vehicles carrying goods on fake invoices issued by Mohanty have been seized at Jeypore in Koraput district. 

Mohanty has availed bogus input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 27.21 crore by raising fake purchase invoices worth Rs 166 crore in the name of 22 fake business entities created and operated by him, Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner SK Lohani told mediapersons.He was also found to have passed bogus ITC worth Rs 61.79 crore on fake invoices of Rs 344 crore to the recipients of both inside and outside the State against the sale of goods purchased fictitiously and thus defrauded the State exchequer, he informed.

“The GST fake invoices worth Rs 510 crore were arranged and issued within a short span of time. If the fraud was not detected at the early stage, the loss caused to the State revenue would have been manifold,” said Lohani.The information about 22 fake firms came to light after the enforcement wing conducted a statewide search operation during November wherein over 100 non-existent companies were unearthed. 

During investigation, it was found that Mohanty and his agents managed to collect identity cards and other documents from unemployed youths, farmers and housewives in Deogarh, Balangir, Khurda, Rourkela, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri on pretext of providing them employment and arranging loans. Then, the accused misutilised the documents to create and operate fake firms, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST businessman
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp