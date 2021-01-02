Nine test Covid positive as Srimandir readies for January 3

By Express News Service

PURI/BERHAMPUR: As the Sri Jagannath temple gets ready to open its doors for devotees from outside the town beginning January 3, six pilgrims from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh along with three locals tested positive on Friday. They were asked to get admitted to the Covid hospital in the town. The devotees were tested before being allowed into the shrines as per the temple adminstration SOP that mandated all entrants must possess Covid negative certificate.

People from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh arriving in the town can be seen waiting in queue to get tested for Covid-19 which they will get an entry into the temple. Meanwhile, the restrictions on zero night celebrations may have proved to be a dampener but sunrise at the sea beaches across Puri district rejuvenated locals and tourists who welcomed the new year with renewed hope and vigour on Friday.

Though delayed due to thick fog, the view of sunrise did not disappoint those who got up early to witness the spectacle. The new year also ushered in good business for hotels in Puri town which were fully reserved by tourists from and outside the State. Since Srimandir was closed on the day, devotees offered prayers to the ‘Patitapabana’ from outside the Simhadwara.

In Ganjam too, the famous Tara Tarini temple is set to reopen for devotees from January 3. While a standard operating procedure has been issued by the district administration for the purpose, devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from 6.30 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. Devotees will be allowed darshan in phases for which barricades would be constructed.

The administration will issue identity cards to priests and officials engaged in the renovation of the temple. However, devotees may not have it easy as they would have to climb 999 steps to reach the shrine since the administration has banned entry of vehicles for the next six months to the hill where the temple is located. Goddesses Tara and Tarini are worshipped as manifestations of ‘Adi Shakti’ in the temple, which is also one of the four major ancient Shakti shrines in India.