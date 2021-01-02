Odisha logs 251 new coronavirus cases, active count at 2,451

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded 251 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 301 recoveries on Friday.

In its Saturday bulletin, the State Health Department said that out of the total 3, 30,117 cases, 3, 25,733 people have already recovered. While the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,451.

The 251 new cases were detected in 23 of the 30 districts of the state with 148 reported from different quarantine centres, while 103 are local contact cases.

The state has so far tested 70,00,844 samples for the virus.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218.