Spurious food units operated on CMC land  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: While 14 samples collected during the ongoing crackdown on food adulteration have been found to be spurious, some of the dubious units in Malgodown were operating on Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) land.In the last two months, police raided various food processing units in and around Cuttack and collected 21 samples which were sent to the food testing laboratory at Bhubaneswar.

DCP Prateek Singh informed that 14 samples were found spurious. They include ghee, edible oil, spices and honey which were prepared using substandard ingredients and hazardous chemicals. These food products were being sold under popular brand names. Singh said reports of the rest seven samples are expected soon.

During investigation, while four units at Jagatpur have been found to be operating from IDCO land, five other units in Malgodown area are under Railways department jurisdiction.“Letters were issued to both IDCO and Railways for cancellation of the land lease of the nine food adulteration units. The Railways department, however, has clarified that the land on which the food adulteration units are located in Malgodown area belongs to CMC. A letter will be issued to CMC for action in this connection,” said Singh.

A special team has been formed to curb food adulteration following which 21 fake manufacturing units were raided, 25 persons arrested and properties worth Rs 7.5 crore have been seized in the last two months. Five more accused persons are on the run. “While the bank accounts of the arrested persons have already been freezed, efforts are on to get details of their properties and seek court permission for confiscation, Singh added.