Under care at Kapilash, ‘Padma’ recovering from desertion trauma

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The female elephant calf, which was rescued from Chikiti in Ganjam district after being deserted by its herd, is doing well at the Kapilash elephant rescue centre. Named ‘Padma’ by the forest staff taking care of her, it is kept in isolation in a room at the centre. She is being fed 300 gram Cerelac, 170 gram Lactogen mixed in three litre water seven times a day. A veterinary doctor said the calf, aged around six months, is responding well to food and medicines.

Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said the calf’s blood sample has been sent to OUAT for test and the report is likely to be received by January 4. The calf is not being fed grass or green vegetables as of now. A mahout is looking after the calf and monitoring its activities 24 hours a day.

The centre already has five rescued elephants as its members. While Kartik was brought from Athagarh in 2010, Chandu was brought from Bargarh in 2011, Uma from Sadangi forest in Dhenkanal in 2012 and Hero from Bamra reserve forest in Sambalpur in 2018. Rakesh was brought to the centre from Talcher in 2019.