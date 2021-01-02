Vineel Krishna new Special Secretary to CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle after Suresh Chandra Mohapatra took over as the Chief Secretary on Friday, the State government posted R Vineel Krishna, the managing director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd(OMECL), as the new Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.Puri Collector Balwant Singh has been posted as Managing Director of OMC. He will also remain in additional charge as Managing Director of OMECL.

Krishna was also the Director of Sports department and OSD (Covid Management) in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The 2005-batch IAS officer will hold the post of Special Secretary in the Sports and Youth Services department as an additional charge. The government also changed collectors of several districts. Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma has been appointed as Collector of Puri. Amrit Ruturaj, who has been serving as Project Director of Rayagada DRDA, will be the Collector of Kendrapara.

Md. Sadique Alam, Executive Director of Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI), Bhubaneswar will take over additional charge of Director of the Industries department. The additional appointment of Reghu G as Director of Industries shall stand terminated from the date Alam takes over.

Besides, Bhubaneswar special ADM Parul Patawari, who was in-charge of Covid management, has been appointed as the deputy secretary in Works department. Khurda special ADM Vishal Singh will take over charge of Project Director of Jajpur DRDA. Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department. Jagatsinghpur Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra will replace him as Rayagada Collector.