STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vineel Krishna new Special Secretary to CM

The additional appointment of Reghu G as Director of Industries shall stand terminated from the date Alam takes over.

Published: 02nd January 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle after Suresh Chandra Mohapatra took over as the Chief Secretary on Friday, the State government posted R Vineel Krishna, the managing director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd(OMECL), as the new Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.Puri Collector Balwant Singh has been posted as Managing Director of OMC. He will also remain in additional charge as Managing Director of OMECL.

Krishna was also the Director of Sports department and OSD (Covid Management) in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The 2005-batch IAS officer will hold the post of Special Secretary in the Sports and Youth Services department as an additional charge. The government also changed collectors of several districts. Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma has been appointed as Collector of Puri. Amrit Ruturaj, who has been serving as Project Director of Rayagada DRDA, will be the Collector of Kendrapara.

Md. Sadique Alam, Executive Director of Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI), Bhubaneswar will take over additional charge of Director of the Industries department. The additional appointment of Reghu G as Director of Industries shall stand terminated from the date Alam takes over.

Besides, Bhubaneswar special ADM Parul Patawari, who was in-charge of Covid management, has been appointed as the deputy secretary in Works department. Khurda special ADM Vishal Singh will take over charge of Project Director of Jajpur DRDA. Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department. Jagatsinghpur Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra will replace him as Rayagada Collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vineel Krishna
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp